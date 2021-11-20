Woodrow Levin Buys 7,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

