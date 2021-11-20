Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Ann Marie Sastry Purchases 38,271 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Ann Marie Sastry acquired 38,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $50,135.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 141,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,953. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amesite by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amesite in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

