Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Ann Marie Sastry Purchases 38,271 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Ann Marie Sastry acquired 38,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $50,135.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 141,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,953. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amesite by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amesite in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

