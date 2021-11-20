Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe Purchases 5,000 Shares

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $54,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:KBAL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 389,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $406.07 million, a P/E ratio of -138.13 and a beta of 0.89. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kimball International by 16.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Kimball International by 7.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

