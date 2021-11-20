Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) VP Rafael Bejar Buys 10,000 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) VP Rafael Bejar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

APTO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 449,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,240. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3,619.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 945,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 919,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

