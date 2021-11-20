Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Gregory Scott Fletcher Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$897,918.55.

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,760,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.31 and a 52-week high of C$8.00.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0629567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

WCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.16.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.