Richard Schmidtke Purchases 8,500 Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Richard Schmidtke purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $19,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HCDI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 1,266,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,310. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 410,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

