First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 68 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $533.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $535.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.