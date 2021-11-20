First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

TEL opened at $165.25 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.