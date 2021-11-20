HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $206,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG opened at $366.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $268.64 and a 12 month high of $367.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.02.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.