434 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

