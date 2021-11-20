LiveWorld (LVWD) & The Competition Critical Contrast

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS: LVWD) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LiveWorld to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get LiveWorld alerts:

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld’s rivals have a beta of 2.94, indicating that their average share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveWorld and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million $370,000.00 9.50 LiveWorld Competitors $2.90 billion $325.95 million 75.29

LiveWorld’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 8.09% N/A N/A LiveWorld Competitors -11.02% -77.24% 2.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LiveWorld and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld Competitors 1196 6012 11243 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.58%. Given LiveWorld’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveWorld has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveWorld rivals beat LiveWorld on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.