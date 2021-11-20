Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth $1,553,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RZLT opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Rezolute will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

