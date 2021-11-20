Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Declares Dividend of $0.62

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6234 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.31.

JUMSY opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. Jumbo has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of specialized products. It offers baby items, seasonal items, decoration items, books, and stationery. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company was founded on November 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

