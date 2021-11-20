Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Declares Dividend of $0.62

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6234 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.31.
JUMSY opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. Jumbo has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $18.72.
Jumbo Company Profile
