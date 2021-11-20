Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.27). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 269.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.