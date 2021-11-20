Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.27). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 269.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

