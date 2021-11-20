Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.22 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $174,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,827 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

