TheStreet Upgrades Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to “B”

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

IMO stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $513,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

