CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading 0.9% Higher

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 1,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company has a market cap of $22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

