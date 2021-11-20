PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Stock Price Down 5%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) shares were down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 2,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

About PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates Proprietary Trading Model, through which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet; and Platform Partnership Model, through which it enables suppliers to integrate directly into its online platform via licensing agreements.

