Brokerages Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Verso reported earnings of ($1.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRS. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 615,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 122,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $683.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Verso’s payout ratio is -13.56%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.