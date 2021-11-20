Greg Lehmkuhl Purchases 500 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000.

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

