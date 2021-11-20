SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

SSRM stock opened at C$24.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$27.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

