Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee Sells 1,310 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $39,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:APR opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

APR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apria by 2,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apria by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 320,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

