Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Buys C$11,642.80 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,642.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,479,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,244,906.67.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 4th, John Tognetti purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

MRZ stock opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.69.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

