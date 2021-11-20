Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Buys C$11,642.80 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,642.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,479,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,244,906.67.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, John Tognetti purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

MRZ stock opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.69.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

