Meter Stephen Van Sells 404 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $14,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meter Stephen Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02.

NYSE FHI opened at $34.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

