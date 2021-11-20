Sean Robert Wallace Sells 200 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $16,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Robert Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Sean Robert Wallace sold 300 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $22,611.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.77 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 155.54 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 644.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 463,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 705.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

