GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.GoPro also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get GoPro alerts:

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.08. GoPro has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $5,908,383. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.