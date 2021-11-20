Deborah Marson Sells 500 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $23,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Deborah Marson sold 517 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $23,978.46.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

