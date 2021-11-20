Mahesh V. Patel Buys 25,000 Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 25,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LPCN stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Lipocine Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 313,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

