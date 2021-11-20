Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 13.5% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 35.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 269.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 182,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Investar by 50.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Investar by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. Investar has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

