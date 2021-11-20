Insider Buying: Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Director Buys 85,000 Shares of Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Director Ismail Kola acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -1.60. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 2,769.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 347,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 335,847 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATHX shares. Bank of America lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

