Jane M. Cronin Acquires 300 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TDG stock opened at $631.84 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $517.37 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $695.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

