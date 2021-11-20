Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $116,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $14,400.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 52,661 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $321,232.10.

On Friday, November 5th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $1,056,516.30.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $760,745.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $170,846.01.

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $218,460.00.

ETON opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.29% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETON. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $65,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.