JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Hits $179.07 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $179.07 million and $607.28 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00092208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.89 or 0.07311202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,399.70 or 0.99809146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

