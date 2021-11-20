First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Dana L. Huber Acquires 3,245 Shares

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Dana L. Huber purchased 3,245 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.36 per share, for a total transaction of $137,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of -0.04. First Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $70.65.

Get First Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in First Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Capital during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Capital during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Capital by 159.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.