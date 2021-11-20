Bottos (BTO) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. Bottos has a market capitalization of $770,573.62 and approximately $218,858.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00220853 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00089328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

