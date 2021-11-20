Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $33,000 in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 920 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $414,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.67.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBTB. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.