BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in BP were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in BP by 23.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 96,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BP opened at $26.23 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

