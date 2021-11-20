KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Holdings Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE KNOP opened at $16.98 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $558.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

