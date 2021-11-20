Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 472 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 44,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $109.42 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

