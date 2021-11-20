Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 10,280 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,326,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 19,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $24,763,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 381,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of -192.23, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $76.74 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.