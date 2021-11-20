Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $177,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

AVGO opened at $568.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.70 and a 52-week high of $577.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $518.35 and its 200-day moving average is $488.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.