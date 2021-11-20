Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $41,424,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

NYSE:PPG opened at $160.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

