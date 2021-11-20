Veriti Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 59.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169,913 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on TPX. Wedbush raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

