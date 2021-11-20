Veriti Management LLC Has $734,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 906.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 85,478 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in American International Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,266,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,539,000 after purchasing an additional 252,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 41,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

