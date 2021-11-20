State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 25,132 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,132 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $72,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

