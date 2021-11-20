Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.