Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Trading Up 3.2%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)’s share price was up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.78. Approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71.

Demant A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WILLF)

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

