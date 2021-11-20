Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $57.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 34.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

