UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

UGI has increased its dividend payment by 33.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UGI to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. UGI has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UGI will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.