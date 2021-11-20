Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Equitable has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,844 shares of company stock worth $1,131,318. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equitable stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Equitable worth $72,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.